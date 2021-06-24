Kimia Badiei
Agency Wolfe

PIGGYNVEST: Decentralized Finance Landing Page

Kimia Badiei
Agency Wolfe
Kimia Badiei for Agency Wolfe
Hire Us
  • Save
PIGGYNVEST: Decentralized Finance Landing Page trading web investment invest piggy bank coin cryptocurrency crypto vector landing page 2021 animation 3d motion graphics decentralized finance ui ux design
PIGGYNVEST: Decentralized Finance Landing Page trading web investment invest piggy bank coin cryptocurrency crypto vector landing page 2021 animation 3d motion graphics decentralized finance ui ux design
Download color palette
  1. Untitled.m4v
  2. Piggy dribbble 1.png
  3. Dribble.png

Hello Everyone😍

Piggyinvest is my Decentralized Finance Landing Page concept!
Hope you like it❤️
Special thanks to @shamim_momayezi for the 3d Piggybank 🙏🏻

Dont forget to follow my Instagram :@Meworkees

Press L to like

Agency Wolfe
Agency Wolfe
Hire Us

More by Agency Wolfe

View profile
    • Like