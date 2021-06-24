Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Confence - Event & Conference Elementor Template Kit

Confence - Event & Conference Elementor Template Kit
Confence event conference and meetup theme has been crafted, keeping in mind the latest trends and techniques with the importance of visual hierarchy. Promote your next conference or event with a rich-featured confence theme. It will make your site stand out from the crowd and easily customized by every user.

Main Features:

The Perfect Home Demos
Schedule Layouts
Events Calender
Past Events
Our Speakers Layout
Conference Location & Venues
Event Registration
Events Tickets
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

