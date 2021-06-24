🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Confence event conference and meetup theme has been crafted, keeping in mind the latest trends and techniques with the importance of visual hierarchy. Promote your next conference or event with a rich-featured confence theme. It will make your site stand out from the crowd and easily customized by every user.
Main Features:
The Perfect Home Demos
Schedule Layouts
Events Calender
Past Events
Our Speakers Layout
Conference Location & Venues
Event Registration
Events Tickets
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
Elementor Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Confence - Event & Conference Elementor Template Kit