Sanjay Billa

Neumorphic UI Design

Sanjay Billa
Sanjay Billa
Neumorphic UI Design ui minimal figma design
Here is my another rebound to Thinkific's Playoff.
"KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, LET'S SHARE IT."

I tried to make iphone neumorphic Ui design. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

follow me on Instagram for more :
https://instagram.com/visualsbyartam

Shoutout to https://dribbble.com/Skullboy_7 thankyou for inspiration.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Sanjay Billa
Sanjay Billa

