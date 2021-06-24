Having a collection of high-quality design elements in your creative arsenal is essential for every designer. That is why I have put together this Abstract Shapes MEGA PACK, bringing you a huge range of fully customizable elements delivered in a variety of file formats.

This comprehensive library of 120+ geometric shapes provides you with a ready-to-use selection of mandalas and stars, acid symbols, abstract icons, futuristic waveforms, divider lines, Op Art designs, wireframe grids, and 3D vector elements sure to amplify your design work. Mix and match these versatile design elements to suit your own style and project needs.

Take a look at what’s included in this set:

• 120 JPG files – High-resolution 5K images compatible with any software.

• 240 PNG files – High-resolution 5K abstract shapes in black and in white color on transparent background.

• 120 PSD files – Well-organized Adobe Photoshop files with editable resolution-independent vector Shape Layers ready to be dropped into your design.

• 120 AI files (+Master file) – Compatible with Adobe Illustrator CS6 or higher. AI file format preserves individual elements, layers, and paths, so it is easy to customize, adjust lines thickness, and recolor.

• 120 EPS files (+Master file) – The top listed vector applications available for editing EPS files are Affinity Designer, CorelDraw, Vectornator, Inkscape, and more.

• 120 SVG files – Editable vector elements on transparent background. These files can be imported into any vector editor that supports SVG format, such as Canva, Sketch, and Figma. SVG files can also be used in 3D software such as Blender.

• CSH file – Import the library of 120 abstract shapes inside the Adobe Photoshop Custom Shapes panel with a single click.

• ABR file – the library of 120 geometric stamp brushes for Adobe Photoshop and Procreate.

• One more thing. I’ve also included handy PDF user manuals that give a host of professional tips and installation guides for Photoshop, Illustrator, and Canva users.

Whether you are designing a poster, an album cover, brand identity, fashion garments print, or just need some cool visuals for your design project, Abstract Shapes MEGA PACK has you covered!