Saurav Karmoker

Music city logo design inspiration

Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker
  • Save
Music city logo design inspiration logo illustration design icon graphic design timeless modern minimal logo design minimalist professional creative vector town city music
Download color palette

This concept is created with music and city. I use the music single note sign and use a city vector to create the logo.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker

More by Saurav Karmoker

View profile
    • Like