BANNER DESIGN FOR TIME BALM BILLBOARD ADVERTISEMENT

I did my research on different designs to see ideas that will be most suitable for The BillBoard Ads.

After that, I did some rough sketch of the design and content layout.

I then, started designing on Photoshop.

And I used Mockup To show how the design will look like on an actual BillBoard.

Thank you For going through my Design process.

you can contact me via email @ ayomideadeputistephen@gmail.com FOR YOUR BRAND DESIGN PROJECTS or if you have further inquiries