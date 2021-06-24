Ayomide Adeputi

BANNER DESIGN FOR TIME BALM BILLBOARD ADVERTISEMENT

BANNER DESIGN FOR TIME BALM BILLBOARD ADVERTISEMENT ui illustration instagram post design branding logo typography social media post posters poster design graphic design
I did my research on different designs to see ideas that will be most suitable for The BillBoard Ads.
After that, I did some rough sketch of the design and content layout.

I then, started designing on Photoshop.
And I used Mockup To show how the design will look like on an actual BillBoard.

Thank you For going through my Design process.

you can contact me via email @ ayomideadeputistephen@gmail.com FOR YOUR BRAND DESIGN PROJECTS or if you have further inquiries

