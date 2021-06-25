Daniel Teasdale

panther loop breakdown

Daniel Teasdale
Daniel Teasdale
  • Save
Download color palette

I revisited my most popular shot. This time I built the loop in 3D, while keeping the flat colours look.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Daniel Teasdale
Daniel Teasdale
Illustrator, Animator

More by Daniel Teasdale

View profile
    • Like