Automation in Manufacturing

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We live in fear that robots will soon take over our jobs. Open our eyes bigger and we will find that the future of automation and robotics is in fact already here. Let's embrace the future as robots give a helping hand (or two) in increasing productivity and efficiency.