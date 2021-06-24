Shiue Nee

Automation in Manufacturing

Automation in Manufacturing
We live in fear that robots will soon take over our jobs. Open our eyes bigger and we will find that the future of automation and robotics is in fact already here. Let's embrace the future as robots give a helping hand (or two) in increasing productivity and efficiency.

