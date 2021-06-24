At the end of 2019 Iride won the tender of The First SpA, a consolidated reality in the italian perfumery and cosmetics sector, for the social media communication of the historic brand Arrogance Parfums.

The project, which started at the beginning of 2020 for a total duration of a year and a half, saw the creation of a new concept and a new visual identity for the brand, preferring an eye catchy style on Instagram and Facebook able to intercept the interest of millennials.