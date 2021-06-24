Bagas

Sundries Made Of Wood

Bagas
Bagas
  • Save
Sundries Made Of Wood graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

an application design selling various goods made of wood that has classic characteristics. Dominant design with brown color to blend with what is sold on the application. The design is made to a minimum and makes it easier for users to use the application.

thanks

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Bagas
Bagas

More by Bagas

View profile
    • Like