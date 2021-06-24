Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shiue Nee

Drone Delivery

web page landing page svg animation logistics transportation future of automation technology robots robotics automation parcel delivery motion design aerial unmanned vehicle drone delivery delivery service drone lottie animation
Experimented with scene transitions to create short Lottie stories. Had to tweak the final animation quite bit to work around Lottie's android, ios and web compatibility but I got there in the end. Available at Lottie Marketplace.

