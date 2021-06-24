Daily Logo Challenge Day 19: Kangaroo Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
🦘Day 19 of the #dailylogochallenge
✍🏼 Kangaroo logo with the name ‘Sunnies’
I almost went a bit Qantas with this one - then decided to have a bit of fun and go full Aussie. This ones dedicated to my mates from Melbourne finally making it to NZ to visit this weekend after many covid delays! 🙌🏼
I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼