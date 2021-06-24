Daily Logo Challenge Day 19: Kangaroo Logo

🦘Day 19 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Kangaroo logo with the name ‘Sunnies’

I almost went a bit Qantas with this one - then decided to have a bit of fun and go full Aussie. This ones dedicated to my mates from Melbourne finally making it to NZ to visit this weekend after many covid delays! 🙌🏼

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼