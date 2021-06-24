Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3D Animation and modeling of smart watch

3D modeling, visualization, and animation of smart watch.

What done:
- 3D model based on real watch
- Materials, textures, light, camera and render settings
- Full 3D animation, music and additional video selection
- Video editing, synchronization, font selection and text animation

