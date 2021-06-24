3D Animation and modeling of smart watch

3D modeling, visualization, and animation of smart watch.

Check the full project on Behance

Check 3D product animation on YouTube

Purchase a 3D model of Amazfit Stratos 3 (C4D)

What done:

- 3D model based on real watch

- Materials, textures, light, camera and render settings

- Full 3D animation, music and additional video selection

- Video editing, synchronization, font selection and text animation