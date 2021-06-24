Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabriela Gurgui

Anxiety Illustration - Mental Health Support Platform

Gabriela Gurgui
Gabriela Gurgui
  • Save
Anxiety Illustration - Mental Health Support Platform flat flatcharacter blog illustrationarticle ui illustrations vectorart digital illustration vector illustration adobe illustrator vector clock anxietydisorder 2dillustration character characterdesign illustration anxiety mentalhealth
Download color palette

Mindsum is a non-profit organization that uses technology to bring the right information and support for the mental health of children and young people.

My challenge was to represent 9 mental health disorders for Mindsum's blog articles.

See for yourself 👉 Mindsum's new website

Are you a social enterprise, a socially responsible business, a nonprofit, or a social impact business? Let's create your brand in 7 weeks 👉 Contact us

Medium | Twitter | Behance | Instagram | LinkedIn

Gabriela Gurgui
Gabriela Gurgui

More by Gabriela Gurgui

View profile
    • Like