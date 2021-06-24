Roel Van Eyken

Orange mister logo

Roel Van Eyken
Roel Van Eyken
  • Save
Orange mister logo goodbrief marketing vector illustrator design logo branding graphic design
Download color palette

Made from a brief generated by Good brief (https://goodbrief.io/). It is supposed to be a company that uses technology to make books more accissible to their chosen demographic, in this case parents. The brief mentioned they prefered green as a color. The logo is a combination of an open book with the leafs of an orange. It is supposed to convey a sense of technology while still feeling approachable.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Roel Van Eyken
Roel Van Eyken

More by Roel Van Eyken

View profile
    • Like