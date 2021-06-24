Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alina Vasilyeva

Robot Control App

Alina Vasilyeva
Alina Vasilyeva
  • Save
Robot Control App robot control app ui design ux design robot app robot ux ui interface minimal mobile app design
Download color palette

Hi! ✌🏻
Today I want to show you the robot control app.
Press "L" if you like it! 🤗

Alina Vasilyeva
Alina Vasilyeva

More by Alina Vasilyeva

View profile
    • Like