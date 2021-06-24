Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Novikova Katherine
Clouds

Hello Guys👋
It's been terribly hot in Russia for the last week, so I want to see clouds at least somewhere. How many degrees do you have now?🥵

So, do you think this is cool? Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
