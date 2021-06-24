Six illustrations from Funky Elements pack ✨

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Funky Elements — 72 funky and colorful web illustrations for your next project. 24 illustrations available in 3 color styles: amethyst, red chili and aquamarine. Perfect for commercial web projects and apps! Get this pack or all illustrations with unlimited access on kapustin.co 🎉
✨ Browse Funky Elements — $34
📦 Check Unlimited Access — $69