Farm Management Dashboard

Hi Dribbbles 🏀

This is a dashboard that is used for farm management purposes. such as monitoring feed, climate, Hardware devices, Crop details, Disease analysis and others.

1. On the Dashboard page, users can see detailed information on climate, Hardware devices, Crop details, Disease analysis, Geofenced Area

2. On the All Farms page the user can see an overview of the farm, its area, crop grown, the production quantity, and much more on detailed view

Feel free to leave feedback on comment :)

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.