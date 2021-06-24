Farm Management Dashboard

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbbles 🏀
This is a dashboard that is used for farm management purposes. such as monitoring feed, climate, Hardware devices, Crop details, Disease analysis and others.
1. On the Dashboard page, users can see detailed information on climate, Hardware devices, Crop details, Disease analysis, Geofenced Area
2. On the All Farms page the user can see an overview of the farm, its area, crop grown, the production quantity, and much more on detailed view
Thank you.