44 White Turquoise Background Textures

44 White Turquoise Background Textures surfaces patterns backgrounds textures whiteturquoisepattern whiteturquoisebackground whiteturquoisetexture whiteturquoise
44 Fantastic different styled White Turquoise background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 Px, 83 x 55 Inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 44 Pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.
- *.psd Photoshop file with stones on white isolated background

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/44-white-turquoise-background-textures

~ Thank you & Enjoy using ~

