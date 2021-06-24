Mesh Color Banners

Hello Everyone

We've always played with the design but this time we did a bit of touch with the gradients.

It reflects beautifully when mesh gradients appear on the banner also this was our first experiment to play with the mesh gradients so it was a great challenge.

Our goal was to play with different colors and maintain focus only on gradients to see how it impacts on design.

We hope you love it.

*Turn on the Music

Stay Safe & Take Care

Connect us here :-

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest |