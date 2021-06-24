Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gennady Savinov

Florisa Logo

Florisa Logo - Logo for organic cosmetic brand featuring nature, health, green, modern abstract design with symmetric leafs, natural organic flower and f letter elements.
Logo for the organic cosmetic brand.

📩 Work with me - savinovlogos@gmail.com

Professional Logo & Brand Identity.
