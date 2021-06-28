Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Patrick Marx

Group Administration Components

Patrick Marx
Patrick Marx
  • Save
Group Administration Components components ui kit user interface notification invitation code table ux ui administration settings badge avatar list button tabs select form input toggle
Download color palette

Hey everyone 🤘

This shot shows some components used in a group administration. Tabs, Inputs, Badges, you name it. Always a pleasure to take a look at the status quo of an interface and ask myself where things could be improved.

Feel free to leave your feedback, excited to hear your thoughts!

Typeface → Inter
Icons → Heroicons

Peace
Patrick ☯️

Patrick Marx
Patrick Marx
Clean, minimal interfaces, grids, and typography.

More by Patrick Marx

View profile
    • Like