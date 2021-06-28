Group Administration Components

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey everyone 🤘
This shot shows some components used in a group administration. Tabs, Inputs, Badges, you name it. Always a pleasure to take a look at the status quo of an interface and ask myself where things could be improved.
Feel free to leave your feedback, excited to hear your thoughts!
Typeface → Inter
Icons → Heroicons
Peace
Patrick ☯️