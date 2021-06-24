Storytype STD

Magofah Typeface

Proudly present Magofah Typeface, created by StoryType,
A serif modern bold typeface that has own unique style & modern look.
This typeface is perfect for an elegant & luxury logo, book or movie title design, fashion brand,
magazine, clothes, lettering, quotes, and so much more.
What's Included?
> Uppercase & Lowercase, Number, Punctuation
> Multilingual support
> Ligatures & Alternates
Enjoy our font and if you have any questions, you can contact us by email :
storytypestudio@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
