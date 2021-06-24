A figure crow with gradient colors is the specialty of this logo mark. Korvo is a play for the animal crow in Portuguese Corvo. The brand helps knowledge-professionals to sell their online events in any subject matter to others. Hence, we created an impressive brand identity that appeals to the target audience.

