Dolphin and sunset

Dolphin and sunset
Hey everyone, my first shot here as I’m a beginner. I hope you like it. It’s done by Procreate, any feedback or advices is welcomed.

Note: anyone has a link or a way can help to learn illustration on (Procreate) not illustrator programme, please let me know. :)

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
