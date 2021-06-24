The Thinkific's - Knowledge is power, Share it...

🧐Story of this Illustration: The Teacher opens the windows and gives a task for the students to pick a word that comes to their mind.

Students were Thinking… Thinking… Thinking…

Then time is up.⏱️

When the teacher asked, most of them answered saying - Trees, clouds, grass. But two of them impressed 😃 the teacher because she hasn’t thought of that. One guy said, “a half-ate apple“ which was down near the tree. And the other guy said, “a Window”…

This denotes that teaching has the power of creating perspectives. That’s why Knowledge is power. Share it🤝. By sharing it we find perspectives to create a new world. That is how the two guys came up with the idea of Apple and Windows, Their approach took the world to the next level.

Disclaimer: This is a cooked-up story to educate people about sharing their knowledge with others. This is not to hurt anyone.

