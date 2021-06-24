Siddhant giri

Day #005 : App Icon UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #005 : App Icon UI branding logo typography icon graphic design ux ui design 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #005 : App Icon UI
Made static and animative icons . Used basic designing and very simple color layout, sometimes to remain simple is really good.
Do give your valuable feedback will be eagerly waiting for them.
and if you liked the design do like my post too.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like