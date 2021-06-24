Even Wu

A simple scrolling concept

web design web vehicle scooter gogoro
When this page is scrolled, a lot of balls will pop out of the trunk, and when it continues to scroll down, it will pull out the battery inside the scooter! I used a scrolling behavior to let the user understand two things at once.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
