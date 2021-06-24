Azusa Nishii

Content management system for online magazines

Azusa Nishii
Azusa Nishii
  • Save
Content management system for online magazines
Download color palette

A content management system for online magazines on which writers can store their stories, admin can schedule and publish stories, admin can track and analyze stories, and all the users can communicate via chat.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Azusa Nishii
Azusa Nishii

More by Azusa Nishii

View profile
    • Like