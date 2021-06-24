Mehmet Yavuz
Reebokelicous

Reebokelicous branding web fashion brutalism design
Again.. I really like basic solutions, sometimes things can be solved in a very simple way, but we as humans tend to ignore the simple and focus on difficult out-of-the-box ideas because you think you are distinctive and be unique. Keep it simple and bring back the basics. This what I have made by the way is a design in which I try to return basic elements.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
