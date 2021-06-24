Even Wu

Small is Epic. The Gogoro VIVA web design.

Gogoro VIVA web design
This is my favorite design I've worked on at Gogoro. Gogoro's lightest smartscooter — Gogoro VIVA, released in 2019, This web design uses a lot of scrolling visual effects, very impressive. URL here: https://www.gogoro.com/smartscooter/viva/

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
