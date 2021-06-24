SOMY Visual Identity

Visual identity, packaging, and e-commerce website design & build for SOMY, a design driven lifestyle brand. Project also includes product photography and t-shirt graphics.

SOMY is all about the experiences of youth and how these moments shape and form who we are today. Whether it be songs, summers, skate, surf, or sneakers SOMY collaborates with accomplished and unknown artists from all types of backgrounds, creating a close-knit community that encourages individuality, substance, and culture.

To express SOMY's love for minimal and sustainable design, a custom logotype and stripped-back colour palette were created. Both of these elements paired with a library of selected images give the sense of a premium product that can easily blend the worlds of surf, skate, art & design.

As well as the brand identity, photography, and website design & build, we sourced the best quality materials for each of the SOMY products. All t-shirts are 100% premium GOTS organic cotton, ethically sourced and PETA Approved Vegan, and all packaging items are made up of recycled and degradable materials. Even the hang tags are made from 100% recycled t-shirt offcuts.

Full project - https://www.colmoconnor.com/project/somy