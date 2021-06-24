Even Wu

Clean and simple pricing information

pricing web design web vehicle scooter gogoro
Since Gogoro Smartscooter batteries are subscribed, users need to try to figure out what mileage and battery rates they are used to before purchasing. We have designed a very easy to understand interactive approach so that everyone can easily choose their own plan.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
