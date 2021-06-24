Practices to Help You Use Stock Photos Illustration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone,
Today I would love to share with you one of the newest illustrations I've created for Creatopy. Using stock photos can be overwhelming. It's really a time consuming process until you find the right photo for your project. And let's not mention that often using stock photos can send the wrong message. That is why Creatopy shares
9 useful practices on how to use them properly and how to avoid the ridicoulesness effect.
The concept for the illustration was simple, I used Adobe Photoshop for sketching and Adobe Illustrator for coloring the artwork.
Hope you like it, if you do, feel free to hit "Like" 💜
Thank you for watching!