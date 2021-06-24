Jarosław Kosiński

Soltex Investments LP

Jarosław Kosiński
Jarosław Kosiński
Hire Me
  • Save
Soltex Investments LP interface userinterface jkosinski cubeagency investments landingpage landing cube website ux design digital ui
Download color palette

Hi guys!
Soltex Investments landingpage presenting all current investments of the company with details and benefits of each of them.
Check live website

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Visit also: 
Behance | Instagram

Jarosław Kosiński
Jarosław Kosiński
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Jarosław Kosiński

View profile
    • Like