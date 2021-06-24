Justan Jesse

734 NMA - Chicago

Justan Jesse
Justan Jesse
  • Save
734 NMA - Chicago identity interactive logo branding design vector brand
Download color palette

Branding and interactive design to lease 22,000 square feet retail space available in the heart of the Mag Mile: https://sct.short.gy/GYYhT9

Client: JLL

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Justan Jesse
Justan Jesse
Branding, Illustration, Identity & Packaging Design

More by Justan Jesse

View profile
    • Like