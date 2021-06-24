Omar Faruk ✪

Admin Sass kit Dark-Dashboard Template UI

Omar Faruk ✪
Omar Faruk ✪
  • Save
Admin Sass kit Dark-Dashboard Template UI sass ux sass design web dashboard design quality design unique design minimal design clean design design user interface design admin dashbaord sass dashboard dark dashboard
Download color palette

💥Today's design is about the Dribbble Pro Dark dashboard. I make a unique Dark-Dashboard design. All the person-helpful in the design. Also, I move the popular dashboard to the right sidebar and placed quick stats over top.
I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some brand colors for the design to make it look interesting.💖
Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me.
***I am available for work: farukupbdt@gmail.com

Omar Faruk ✪
Omar Faruk ✪

More by Omar Faruk ✪

View profile
    • Like