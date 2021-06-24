Admin Sass kit Dark-Dashboard Template UI

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
💥Today's design is about the Dribbble Pro Dark dashboard. I make a unique Dark-Dashboard design. All the person-helpful in the design. Also, I move the popular dashboard to the right sidebar and placed quick stats over top.
I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some brand colors for the design to make it look interesting.💖
Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.
If you like what you see, forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me.
***I am available for work: farukupbdt@gmail.com