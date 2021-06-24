Jarosław Kosiński

Soltex Investments website

Jarosław Kosiński
Jarosław Kosiński
Hire Me
  • Save
Soltex Investments website webdvelopment development jkosinski interface user interface web ui web cubeagency soltex investments buildings real estate landing ui website cube design digital ux
Soltex Investments website webdvelopment development jkosinski interface user interface web ui web cubeagency soltex investments buildings real estate landing ui website cube design digital ux
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.jpg
  2. zestaw.jpg

Hi guys!
Soltex Investments landingpage presenting all current investments of the company with details and benefits of each of them.
Check live website

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Visit also: 
Behance | Instagram

Jarosław Kosiński
Jarosław Kosiński
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Jarosław Kosiński

View profile
    • Like