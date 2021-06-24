Joshua Earle

CGLE 17 Hybrid

Joshua Earle
Joshua Earle
  • Save
CGLE 17 Hybrid coffee design coffee minimal shapes photoshop art direction design direction art branding artwork illustration design poster
Download color palette

005 Poster design for Colonna's Limited Release Rare series, showcasing the world's most sought-after coffee.

Joshua Earle
Joshua Earle

More by Joshua Earle

View profile
    • Like