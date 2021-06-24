Enes Ünal

Smart Vaccination App (3/6)

Germany is debating about a digital vaccination pass. While politicians keep discussing this big topic, I already took action and created a rough mood concept which simply proofs vaccination status.
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
