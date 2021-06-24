Iride Comunicazione

Dal Colle

Iride Comunicazione
Iride Comunicazione
Hire Us
  • Save
Dal Colle breakfast croissant italian food food instagram instagram feed social media design visual design content design graphic design design
Dal Colle breakfast croissant italian food food instagram instagram feed social media design visual design content design graphic design design
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 1.png

The collaboration between Iride and Dal Colle, a historic company in the world of the Italian food industry, started at the end of September 2019. A collaboration still ongoing that had the aim of renewing the digital presence of the brand also through a new communication plan to be conveyed on social media (Facebook, Instagram).

Iride Comunicazione
Iride Comunicazione
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Iride Comunicazione

View profile
    • Like