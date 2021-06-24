Maxime Lesur
WeSell sell buy listing desktop spaces retail commercial rental rent marketplace wesell branding app sketch webdesign interface ux ui design
Hello Dribbblers 👋🏻

Here is the design I made for our client WeSell.
This is a platform where you can find and rent retail spaces for a short or long term use, it's up to you!

With the client, we went full on the image on this one, and I think it turned really great with a clear but impactful design.

Hope you like it! 👊🏻

At Cocolabs, we build marketplaces for the service industry.

We build an open source solution to sell services online.
