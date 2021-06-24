🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbblers 👋🏻
Here is the design I made for our client WeSell.
This is a platform where you can find and rent retail spaces for a short or long term use, it's up to you!
With the client, we went full on the image on this one, and I think it turned really great with a clear but impactful design.
Hope you like it! 👊🏻
🛠 At Cocolabs, we build marketplaces for the service industry.
🖥 You can check our website
📪 Follow us on Twitter