E-commerce App UI Design

Hi Guys,

This is an E-commerce app design I made. This design has a clean & minimal theme which properly alined with the logo. The primary colors were used to design most of the design aspects of the app.

The spacing between all of the components is properly aligned. Some animation and interactions were applied in the app prototype.

Hit like if you like my work and you are welcome to my inbox if you have any queries and don't forget to follow me.

Thank you. :)