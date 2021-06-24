More from Gabi - our New Female Puppet for Adobe Character Animator.

You can download Gabi at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/gabi-female-puppet/

Gabi can walk, lipsync your words, turn her head, express emotions, wave, give thumbs up, exercise and perform a bunch of other gestures and animations.

Gabi comes with many different hairstyles, outfits,and accessories that can be mixed and matched.

Hope you like Gabi ❤!