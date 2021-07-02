Create for eCommerce with Wavy Buddies

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
📦Make your eCommerce UI pop with the help of
‘Wavy Buddies’, a free illustration collection! Spot illustrations, characters, and scenes ideal for projects related to online shopping!
🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.
Illustrations: Wavy Buddies by Susana Salas
🌈Like it? Hit “L”
Free Illustrations | Instagram | Twitter