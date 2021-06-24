Febryan Stefanus Tandian

Bitetastic Recipe App

Bitetastic Recipe App food green app recipe logo illustration mobile branding design ux ui
Bitetastic is a team project design for a recipe mobile app, users can see personalized recipes and trending recipes. I chose green color because it has a positive, healthy, and natural meaning which fits with this app concept. ✨🍀

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
