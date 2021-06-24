Halo Graphic
Halo Lab

Iron Card - Figma Guide

Halo Graphic
Halo Lab
Halo Graphic for Halo Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Iron Card - Figma Guide bank card merch identity design business card playoff card iron guide figma halo packaging identity logo logotype branding brand identity premium halo lab
Iron Card - Figma Guide bank card merch identity design business card playoff card iron guide figma halo packaging identity logo logotype branding brand identity premium halo lab
Iron Card - Figma Guide bank card merch identity design business card playoff card iron guide figma halo packaging identity logo logotype branding brand identity premium halo lab
Iron Card - Figma Guide bank card merch identity design business card playoff card iron guide figma halo packaging identity logo logotype branding brand identity premium halo lab
Iron Card - Figma Guide bank card merch identity design business card playoff card iron guide figma halo packaging identity logo logotype branding brand identity premium halo lab
Iron Card - Figma Guide bank card merch identity design business card playoff card iron guide figma halo packaging identity logo logotype branding brand identity premium halo lab
Iron Card - Figma Guide bank card merch identity design business card playoff card iron guide figma halo packaging identity logo logotype branding brand identity premium halo lab
Iron Card - Figma Guide bank card merch identity design business card playoff card iron guide figma halo packaging identity logo logotype branding brand identity premium halo lab
Download color palette
  1. Gold Guide.png
  2. Gold Guide-2.png
  3. Gold Guide-3.png
  4. Gold Guide-4.png
  5. Gold Guide-5.png
  6. Gold Guide-6.png
  7. Gold Guide-7.png
  8. Gold Guide-8.png

We rushed to prepare a special Guide for you in the first month of summer. This time it's Iron Card. In addition to the fact that such a card belongs to the premium segment and you will not find more such a step-by-step presentation of the material, we tried to present the stuff so that you can use all the information to create any iron-design materials.

Of course, we just spell it out for you to create your iron designs and tag us. And also, we recommend that you pay special attention to the gradient position and blending modes. If you don't follow the instructions clearly, the final effect will be different.

With Love, Halo Lab Team ❤️✨.
--
Follow our team

Halo Lab
Halo Lab
Creating stars in the digital universe ✨ Got a project?
Hire Us

More by Halo Lab

View profile
    • Like