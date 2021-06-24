Adhitya Putra

NFT Auction App

Adhitya Putra
Adhitya Putra
  • Save
NFT Auction App ui design figmadesign app mobile app figma ux exploration mobile uidesign cryptocurrency crypto nfts
Download color palette

Hi everyone!👋
Today, I create some exploration about NFT Auction App.

Let me know your feedback in the comment section and don't forget to press L.

Thank you and have a great day!✌

My another shot
Instagram : adhii.design

Adhitya Putra
Adhitya Putra

More by Adhitya Putra

View profile
    • Like