A logo design for Footy Archive, a website that shares news and articles about soccer.

The client wanted the logo to incorporate a soccer ball, with different shades of gold to create the perception of a 3D shape.

Initially he requested for a padlock and chain around the ball, but after some discussion we decided to just have a keyhole in the middle to keep the design simple.

I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/