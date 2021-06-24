🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A logo design for Footy Archive, a website that shares news and articles about soccer.
The client wanted the logo to incorporate a soccer ball, with different shades of gold to create the perception of a 3D shape.
Initially he requested for a padlock and chain around the ball, but after some discussion we decided to just have a keyhole in the middle to keep the design simple.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com
See more of my work at https://johnery.com/